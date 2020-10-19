Driver Killed When Car Strikes Fire Hydrant, Overturns Off Road in Dehesa

Share This Article:

A man was killed Monday morning when his car struck a fire hydrant and overturned off the side of a rural road east of El Cajon.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on Dehesa Road, west of Sloane Canyon Road, California Highway Patrol Officer Travis Garrow said.

The driver was westbound on Dehesa Road when, for unknown reasons, his 2001 Toyota Camry crossed into the eastbound lanes, then struck a fire hydrant on the south side of the road and overturned, Garrow said.

The motorist, who was not immediately identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, the officer said.

Updated at 11 a.m. Oct. 19, 2020

— City News Service

