Robbery Suspect Shot by Southcrest Market Owner

The San Diego Police Department is investigating a failed Sunday morning hold up that resulted in a suspect being shot by the owner of the Southcrest market being robbed.

Authorities said a man with a handgun went into a convenience store on the corner of Vesta and Acacia streets about 10:40 a.m. Sunday and demanded money. The shop owner opened the register he was at and handed over cash, then the suspect went to a second register where an employee also gave him money from the cash drawer.

Investigators have provided few details about the incident, but apparently it was when the would-be robber turned to leave that the owner brought out a handgun and eventually shot the suspect twice, once in the abdomen and once in the wrist.

The suspect, in his 20s, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, which are not considered to be life-threatening.

— Staff report

