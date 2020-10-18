Man Dies on Remote Anderson Truck Trail Near Alpine

Share This Article:

A 55-year-old man died Sunday on the Anderson Truck Trail east of El Capitan Reservoir near Alpine, authorities said.

Cal Fire and units from the Alpine Fire District responded to a call for help to the scene of a remote area rescue at 10:20 a.m., according to Capt. Isaac Sanchez of Cal Fire.

People who were with the man in distress performed CPR and a paramedic took over life-saving efforts upon arrival, Sanchez said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, the captain said.

No other information about the cause of death was immediately available.

— City News Service

