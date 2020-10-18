1 Dead in Early Morning Crash on Route 125 Near El Cajon

Posted by on in | Views
Share This Article:
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmail
Damage to vehicle in crash
Damage to one of the vehicles involved in the accident. Courtesy OnScene.TV

One person died early Sunday morning in a collision on State Route 125 at Interstate 8 near El Cajon, authorities reported.

Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution

The fatal accident occurred at 12:40 a.m. and was reported as being between a tow truck and another vehicle, a California Highway Patrol dispatcher said.

The scene was cleared by authorities just before 3:40 a.m., the CHP dispatcher said.

A La Mesa Police Department dispatcher said they assisted with some traffic control during the incident response.

No other information was immediately available.

— City News Service

1 Dead in Early Morning Crash on Route 125 Near El Cajon was last modified: October 18th, 2020 by Chris Jennewein

Follow Us:
Facebooktwitterrss