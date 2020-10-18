1 Dead in Early Morning Crash on Route 125 Near El Cajon

Share This Article:

One person died early Sunday morning in a collision on State Route 125 at Interstate 8 near El Cajon, authorities reported.

The fatal accident occurred at 12:40 a.m. and was reported as being between a tow truck and another vehicle, a California Highway Patrol dispatcher said.

The scene was cleared by authorities just before 3:40 a.m., the CHP dispatcher said.

A La Mesa Police Department dispatcher said they assisted with some traffic control during the incident response.

No other information was immediately available.

— City News Service

