1 Dead in Early Morning Crash on Route 125 Near El Cajon

One person died early Sunday morning in a collision on State Route 125 at Interstate 8 near El Cajon, authorities reported.
The fatal accident occurred at 12:40 a.m. and was reported as being between a tow truck and another vehicle, a California Highway Patrol dispatcher said.
The scene was cleared by authorities just before 3:40 a.m., the CHP dispatcher said.
A La Mesa Police Department dispatcher said they assisted with some traffic control during the incident response.
No other information was immediately available.
— City News Service
