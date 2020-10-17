Woman, 31, Sustains Fractured Neck in La Jolla Crash, Hospitalized

Paramedic
Photo by Alexander Nguyen

A 31-year-old woman was hospitalized Saturday morning with a fractured neck sustained in a two-vehicle crash at a La Jolla intersection.

The woman was driving a 2015 Toyota Prius eastbound in the 8500 block of Whale Watch Way at 4:15 p.m. Friday when she ran a stop sign at Prestwick Drive and made a left turn where a 44-year-old man driving a 2018 Chevy Traverse northbound on Prestwick Drive broadsided the woman’s car, according to Officer John Buttle with the San Diego Police Department.

The woman was taken to a hospital with a fractured neck, police said.

Alcohol was considered a factor in the crash. No arrests were reported.

–City News Service

