One Person Killed in Crash at Merge of Interstate 5, State Route 163

California Highway Patrol. Photo by Chris Stone
California Highway Patrol. Photo by Chris Stone

At least one person died Saturday evening in a crash near downtown San Diego.

The crash was reported where southbound Interstate 5 merges with state Route 163, the Cabrillo Freeway, at the 10th Street off-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner was called to the scene at 6:37 p.m., the CHP said.

No further details were available.

– City News Service

