One Person Killed in Crash at Merge of Interstate 5, State Route 163

At least one person died Saturday evening in a crash near downtown San Diego.
The crash was reported where southbound Interstate 5 merges with state Route 163, the Cabrillo Freeway, at the 10th Street off-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The San Diego County Medical Examiner was called to the scene at 6:37 p.m., the CHP said.
No further details were available.
– City News Service
