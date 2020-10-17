One Person Killed in Crash at Merge of Interstate 5, State Route 163

Share This Article:

At least one person died Saturday evening in a crash near downtown San Diego.

The crash was reported where southbound Interstate 5 merges with state Route 163, the Cabrillo Freeway, at the 10th Street off-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner was called to the scene at 6:37 p.m., the CHP said.

No further details were available.

– City News Service

