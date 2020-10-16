Two-alarm Blaze Displaces Family of 4 in Escondido

Share This Article:

A family of four was displaced Friday morning when a two-alarm blaze engulfed their Escondido home, authorities said.

The fire was reported shortly before 2:40 a.m. at the single-story home in the 800 block of Via Rancho Parkway, west of Felicita Road, Escondido Fire Department spokesman Jeff Murdock said.

Investigators believe the fire sparked in the home’s garage, then spread throughout the attic, Murdock said.

One adult and three children were inside the home when the fire started, along with two dogs and three cats, CBS8 reported.

One of the family’s cats woke up one of the children when the fire started, according to the news station.

The four residents were able to escape the house unharmed, but one of the family’s cats died, Murdock said. The American Red Cross was called to the scene to help the displaced residents arrange for temporary lodging.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation.

–City News Service

