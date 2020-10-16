1 Killed, 2 Seriously Injured in Solo Vehicle Rollover on I-15 in Rainbow

Share This Article:

One person was killed and two others suffered serious injuries Friday morning in a solo vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 15 just south of the Riverside County line, authorities said.

The crash, involving a Honda Civic, was reported around 7:15 a.m. on northbound I-15 just north of Rainbow Valley Boulevard, California Highway Patrol Officer Jim Bettencourt said.

The car was heading northbound in the left lane when it veered into a construction site, overturned several times and hit a concrete barrier, said North County Fire Capt. John Choi.

One of the car’s occupants was pronounced dead at the scene, while two other people in the car were taken to Inland Valley Medical Center in Wildomar for treatment of life-threatening injuries, Choi said.

No details about the victims were immediately available.

Authorities initially blocked off the left two lanes, but all lanes have since been reopened.

–City News Service

