Share This Article:

Authorities reached out to the public Thursday for help in locating a 51-year-old man who did not return to the Barrio Logan halfway house where he was completing his sentence for identity theft.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, staff at the Male Community Re-entry Program facility on Boston Avenue were notified that Larry Johnson’s GPS tracking device had been disabled, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He had last been seen that afternoon on an approved pass to go to work at an undisclosed location.

Johnson is white, 6 feet tall and weighs about 168 pounds. He was transferred to the MCRP facility in July after receiving a four-year sentence on April 22, 2019, for identity theft, a “second strike” offense, and had been scheduled to be released to probation in May 2021.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

–City News Service

Inmate Fails to Return to Barrio Logan Halfway House was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: