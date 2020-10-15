18-Year-Old Shot Twice in Stomach Outside Mission Beach Hotel

Share This Article:

An 18-year-old man was shot twice in the stomach during an armed robbery early Thursday morning in the parking lot of a Mission Beach hotel, police said.

Two 18-year-old men were in a car leaving a party at the Bahia Resort Hotel, 998 West Mission Bay Drive, when they were approached by two men on foot around 12:30 a.m., San Diego Police Officer Robert Heims said.

One of the men on foot pulled out a gun and pointed it at the pair in the car while demanding items from them, Heims said. The victims got out of the car and the man with the gun stole a chain necklace from one of the victims.

The other victim tackled the gunman and was shot twice in the stomach, the officer said.

The suspects fled in an unknown vehicle and the victim who had his necklace stolen drove the gunshot victim to a hospital for treatment of his wounds, Heims said. The gunshot victim underwent surgery, but an update on his status was not immediately available.

A detailed description of the suspects was not immediately available.

— City News Service

