Three Grossmont High School Students Robbed at Gunpoint in La Mesa

A pair of young thieves, one armed with a handgun, robbed three Grossmont High School students Wednesday on a La Mesa roadside near the campus.
The driver of a blue Nissan Sentra allegedly got out of the car and demanded money from the students while a second youth sitting in the front passenger seat pointed a gun at them, Sgt. Dan Herrin said.
The victims were walking in front of a gas station in the 9600 block of Murray Drive about 12:45 p.m., according to police.
After stealing cash from two of the victims, the thieves drove off to the west.
The students described the robbers as Latinos in their mid-to late teens.
The victims told police the driver had a mustache and “groomed” eyebrows, and his armed cohort had wavy black hair with light-colored tips and was wearing a long-sleeved orange shirt.
There appeared to be at least one other passenger the car with them, Herrin said.
— City News Service
