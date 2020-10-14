Police Searching for Man Who Allegedly Tried to Kidnap Baby in La Jolla

Share This Article:

San Diego police are searching for a man who reportedly tried to grab a baby from a woman in La Jolla Wednesday afternoon, according to NBC 7 San Diego.

NBC 7 reported the man yelled at the woman to let go of a baby she was holding and then tried to grab the baby from the woman, according to San Diego police. The man grabbed the woman’s arm and she yelled and he took off running, SDPD said.

The possible attempted kidnapping happened on Via del Norte and La Jolla Hermosa Avenue, according to police.

Police said the suspect is said to be transient and may have fled into the ocean off the 5900 block of Camino De La Costa.

Officers are searching for the suspect to determine what kind of crime, if any, he was involved in.

No description of the man has been released.

— City News Service

