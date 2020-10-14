Mobile Home Burns in Oceanside, Injuring 2 Residents

Share This Article:

Two residents suffered burn injuries when their mobile home caught fire at an Oceanside mobile home park, authorities said Wednesday.

The blaze was reported shortly after 10:50 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Blue Springs Lane in the Cavalier Mobile Estates, off Oceanside Boulevard, Oceanside Fire Battalion Chief Jessamyn Specht said.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the rear of the structure, Specht said. Crews battled the blaze and had it knocked down within about 20 minutes.

Two residents — a man and a boy — were airlifted to the UC San Diego Regional Burn Center for treatment of burn injuries, he said. A neighbor told fire personnel the two victims escaped the house through a window.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

— City News Service

