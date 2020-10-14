Share This Article:

A hit-and-run driver struck a motorcyclist early Wednesday morning in the Fairmont Village neighborhood, leaving the rider with a broken leg.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The crash was reported around 12:10 a.m. at the intersection of Lantana Drive and Euclid Avenue, San Diego Police Officer John Buttle said.

A 33-year-old man was riding a Yamaha motorcycle northbound on Euclid Avenue when a vehicle pulled out from Lantana Drive and struck the right side of the motorcycle, Buttle said.

The rider was taken to a hospital for treatment of a fractured tibia and fibula, the officer said.

The suspect vehicle, described as a white Honda sedan, was last seen heading southbound on Euclid Avenue, Buttle said.

A description of the hit-and-run driver was not immediately available.

— City News Service

Hit-and-Run Driver Leaves Yamaha Rider With Broken Leg in Fairmont Village was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: