Hit-and-Run Driver Leaves Yamaha Rider With Broken Leg in Fairmont Village

A hit-and-run driver struck a motorcyclist early Wednesday morning in the Fairmont Village neighborhood, leaving the rider with a broken leg.
The crash was reported around 12:10 a.m. at the intersection of Lantana Drive and Euclid Avenue, San Diego Police Officer John Buttle said.
A 33-year-old man was riding a Yamaha motorcycle northbound on Euclid Avenue when a vehicle pulled out from Lantana Drive and struck the right side of the motorcycle, Buttle said.
The rider was taken to a hospital for treatment of a fractured tibia and fibula, the officer said.
The suspect vehicle, described as a white Honda sedan, was last seen heading southbound on Euclid Avenue, Buttle said.
A description of the hit-and-run driver was not immediately available.
— City News Service
