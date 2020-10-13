Share This Article:

It took firefighters less than 15 minutes Tuesday to extinguish a Nestor-area house fire that displaced four residents.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The non-injury blaze erupted for unknown reasons about 11:15 a.m. in the 2200 block of Hemlock Avenue, just west of Hollister Street and Interstate 5, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the four adults who live in the damaged single-story home arrange for emergency lodging, SDFRD spokesman Alec Phillipp said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

— City News Service

Nestor House Fire Displaces Four Residents was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: