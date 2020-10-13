Jurors Report for First San Diego Criminal Trial Since Pandemic Began

Share This Article:

Jury selection began Tuesday for the first criminal trial to be held in San Diego Superior Court since the beginning of the COVID- 19 pandemic.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

About 40 people reported for jury duty at the downtown San Diego courthouse Tuesday morning, a stark contrast from typical times, when the court can rely on a pool of around 400 prospective jurors to choose from.

The prospective panelists were escorted to a retro-fitted courtroom featuring plexiglass panels between each seat in the jury box, and panels cordoning off the attorneys, judge, and court staff from one another. Jurors not seated in the jury box were spaced out throughout the courtroom.

San Diego Superior Court Judge Frederic Link thanked those who reported for the inaugural pandemic trial, assuring the group that “everything in this room has been sanitized this morning …We’re trying to take every precaution we can to make this safe for you.”

Since March, San Diego County courthouses have been largely closed to the general public, with most matters held remotely, in which neither defendants nor attorneys have appeared in person.

Trials have been on hold as the court system grappled with the obstacles involved with bringing members of the public into the courthouses for jury duty.

Following nearly six months without trials, jury summons was mailed out last month for the first time since the pandemic began.

The prospective panelists that arrived at the courthouse Tuesday morning will be screened for the trial of 61-year-old John Homer Scarborough, who is charged with assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse.

With Scarborough’s trial, San Diego County courts will begin chipping away at an ever-increasing trial backlog, with the trial possibly serving as a test case for restarting jury trials at the county’s other courthouses in Chula Vista, El Cajon, and Vista.

“As we safely and cautiously resume trials with a smaller potential juror pool, we will start by seating our first jury at the Central Courthouse before we expand to the other courthouses,” Superior Court Presiding Judge Lorna Alksne said. “We know this will be an uphill battle to work through all of the pending jury trials and we will only be able to accomplish this with the support of jurors willing to fulfill this public service. It is more critical than ever that you report for jury duty if summoned.”

While Scarborough’s case is the first criminal trial in San Diego state court, the local federal courts have been holding a limited number of jury trials and other in-person proceedings. The San Diego Superior Court also brought one jury panel back into the courthouse this summer to render a verdict on a murder trial that was interrupted by the pandemic.

–City News Service

Jurors Report for First San Diego Criminal Trial Since Pandemic Began was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: