Police Seek Woman with Face Tattoos After Stabbing in City Heights

A 44-year-old man suffered a serious cut on his hand early Monday morning when he was attacked by a woman with a knife after parking his car in City Heights.

It happened shortly before 12:10 a.m. in the 4900 block of University Avenue, east of Euclid Avenue, San Diego Police Officer John Buttle said.

A 44-year-old man had just parked his car on University Avenue when a woman in her 20s walked up to him and said he owed her some money, Buttle said.

The woman then tried to stab him in the neck, but he raised his hand and she cut the webbing of his hand, slashing an artery, the officer said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injury, which was not believed to be life-threatening, Buttle said.

The suspect was last seen walking southbound on 50th Street from University Avenue. She was described as a Hispanic woman with tattoos on her face. No detailed clothing description was immediately available.

— City News Service

