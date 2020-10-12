Honda Civic Driver Severely Hurt Crashing Down Embankment Near Dulzura

Honda Civic wreckage
The wreckage of the Honda Civic near Dulzura. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A motorist was severely injured Monday in a solo car crash on a rural road southeast of Dulzura, authorities reported.

The unidentified man was heading west on state Route 94 in the Barrett Junction area when he lost control of his 2014 Honda Civic shortly before 8 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The car went off the north side of the street east of Barrett Smith Road, overturned and tumbled down an embankment, CHP public-affairs Officer Travis Garrow said.

Emergency personnel carried the victim back up to the roadway, and medics airlifted him to a hospital for treatment of major injuries.

The cause of the accident remained under investigation Monday afternoon.

“It does not appear alcohol or drugs were a factor in this crash,” Garrow said.

— City News Service

