Pedestrian Struck, Killed Crossing Street Outside Bar in Alpine


A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed Friday night while crossing a street outside a bar in Alpine, authorities reported Saturday.

The fatal crash occurred near the Casino Inn Bar and Grill, 1155 Alpine Blvd., near Tavern Road, about 10:55 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

It was unclear if the victim was in a marked crosswalk at the time of the crash.

The age, gender and name of the victim were not immediately disclosed.

— City News Service

