San Diego Police Announce Friday Night DUI Checkpoint

With the weekend about to begin, the San Diego Police Department announced plans for a Friday night checkpoint somewhere within city limits.

Officers will be stopping drivers to check for drunk or drugged impairment, as well as proper licensing, at an undisclosed location from 9:30 p.m. Friday to 3:00 a.m. Saturday.

The location will be chosen based on previous DUI accidents and arrests, according to police.

“Research shows that crashes involving an impaired driver can be reduced by up to 20 percent when well-publicized proactive DUI operations are conducted routinely,” the department said in a statement.

Those caught driving impaired can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to include jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes, license suspensions and other expenses that can exceed $10,000.

