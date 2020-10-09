Passenger Injured, Driver Flees After Crash in El Cerrito Area

Share This Article:

A woman riding in a Honda Civic suffered serious leg injuries Friday morning when the car slammed into a parked vehicle and a utility box in the El Cerrito area, where the driver ran off and was being sought, police said.

The crash happened around 5:15 a.m. near the intersection of 58th Street and El Cajon Boulevard, San Diego police Officer Tony Martinez said.

The Honda driver lost control of the car for unknown reasons and struck a parked vehicle, then a San Diego Gas & Electric utility box near a building, Martinez said. The unidentified driver then fled the scene, he said.

The passenger, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious leg injuries, the officer said.

–City News Service

