Man Wounded, Police Investigating After Shooting in City Heights

A man was shot just before 5 p.m. Friday afternoon in City Heights, according to San Diego police.

Police said patrol personnel arrived to find the victim — whose name and age were not immediately released — suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The gunfire was reported in the area of Juniper Street, near Fairmount Avenue and east of Interstate 805, according to SDPD.

The victim was conscious and breathing as paramedics were preparing him for transport to a trauma center, Officer Robert Heims said.

The circumstances that led to the shooting were unclear, and there was no immediate description of the assailant.

— City News Service

