DUI Suspect Arrested After Crash Leaves Woman Seriously Injured in Stockton

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence when he crashed into a car at a Stockton intersection, seriously injuring a 55-year-old woman, police said Friday.

The crash happened shortly before 9:15 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of 32nd Street and Imperial Avenue, just west of Interstate 15, San Diego Police Officer Robert Heims said.

A 28-year-old man was driving a 2007 Toyota Corolla westbound on Imperial Avenue when he collided with the side of a southbound 2018 Honda Civic driven by a 19-year-old man, Heims said.

One of the cars ran a red light at the intersection, but it was not immediately clear which car, the officer said.

The impact injured a 55-year-old female passenger in the rear seat of the Honda, Heims said. She was taken to a hospital for treatment of a serious head injury and an update on her status was not immediately available.

The Toyota driver, identified as John Sanders, was arrested on suspicion of DUI, he said.

— City News Service

