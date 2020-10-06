House Fire in El Cajon Prompts Evacuations

Share This Article:

A house caught fire Tuesday morning in the Granite Hills area of El Cajon, prompting evacuations and road closures, authorities said.

The blaze was reported shortly before 7 a.m. on Norran Avenue near Nothomb Street, east of Jamacha Road, Heartland Fire & Rescue spokesman Sonny Saghera said.

El Cajon police tweeted that nearby residences were evacuated and roads in the area were closed.

No further details were immediately available.

–City News Service

