Cocaine,Fentanyl Valued at $1M Seized by Border Patrol at Pine Valley Checkpoint

More than $1 million worth of cocaine and fentanyl pills being smuggled through a checkpoint in East County were seized Sunday by the U.S. Border Patrol, according to the agency.
The narcotics were found hidden in the wheel well of a BMW when a drug-sniffing dog alerted on the car, which was stopped so agents could speak with the driver, a 21-year-old American man. Agents searched the vehicle and found 36 brick-shaped packages wrapped in tinfoil, which tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl.
The agency estimated the narcotics to have a street value of $1,056,400.
The was arrested and turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration. The agency did not provide his name or any other details about him.
— Staff report
