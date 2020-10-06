Share This Article:

More than $1 million worth of cocaine and fentanyl pills being smuggled through a checkpoint in East County were seized Sunday by the U.S. Border Patrol, according to the agency.

The narcotics were found hidden in the wheel well of a BMW when a drug-sniffing dog alerted on the car, which was stopped so agents could speak with the driver, a 21-year-old American man. Agents searched the vehicle and found 36 brick-shaped packages wrapped in tinfoil, which tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl.

The agency estimated the narcotics to have a street value of $1,056,400.

The was arrested and turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration. The agency did not provide his name or any other details about him.

— Staff report

Cocaine,Fentanyl Valued at $1M Seized by Border Patrol at Pine Valley Checkpoint

