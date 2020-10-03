Motorcyclist Dies in Crash on SR-163 in Mission Valley

Support Times of San Diego's growth
Photo by Alexander Nguyen
A motorcyclist died Saturday in a crash on northbound State Route 163 near the Interstate 8 transition in Mission Valley, the California Highway Patrol said.
The crash happened at 12:59 p.m. when the motorcyclist swerved off the freeway and hit a pole, the CHP said.
Officials closed the connector from northbound SR-163 to eastbound I-8 to conduct an investigation.
–City News Service
