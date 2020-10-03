CBP Officers in Calexico Seize More Than $2 Million in Hard Narcotics

Share This Article:

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Calexico port of entry seized approximately 565 pounds of dangerous narcotics valued at more than $2 million in a single catch.

On Thursday at around 4 a.m., a 55-year-old driver of a 2006 Mitsubishi Outlander allegedly attempted to smuggle fentanyl and methamphetamine concealed in various areas of the vehicle. The CBP officer referred the driver and vehicle for further examination due to anomalies.

The X-ray imaging system operator identified anomalies in all four doors, dashboard and quarter panels of the vehicle.

CBP officers screened the vehicle with a K-9 and the detector dog alerted to the doors and rear bumper. CBP officers searched the vehicle and discovered 20 packages of fentanyl weighing 48 pounds, and 121 packages of methamphetamine weighing 517 pounds hidden in the floor, gas tank, seats and spare tire of the vehicle.

CBP officers immediately arrested the subject and turned him over to Homeland Security Investigations for further disposition. CBP officers seized the vehicle and narcotics.

Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

CBP officers at the border crossings in Southern California stop illegal activity while processing millions of legitimate travelers into the United States. Those statistics can be found here: CBP-enforcement-statistics.

–City News Service

