Warning from Lifeguards Lifted After Shark Sightings Off Scripps Beach

Several shark sightings prompted lifeguards Friday to warn visitors to Scripps Beach to be vigilant when venturing into the ocean in the area.

Two surfers reported seeing a roughly 6-foot shark near the surf line at the beach north of La Jolla over the late morning, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. Neither described it as aggressive.

As precautions, lifeguards made public address announcements regarding the sightings, added extra patrols a roughly one-mile perimeter in the area and posted warning signs along the beach, SDFRD spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

The advisory was rescinded as of 4 p.m. when there were no additional sightings of any sharks by SDFD lifeguards and beach visitors, according to Munoz.

— City News Service

