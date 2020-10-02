Fire in City Heights Alley Burns Garage, Motorhome and SUV

Share This Article:

A fire of unknown origin tore through a City Heights alley Friday, engulfing a garage along with a motorhome and an SUV, authorities reported.

The non-injury blaze off the 3600 block of Marlborough Avenue erupted shortly before 1:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Police nearby residences as a precaution while firefighters doused the flames.

Crews had the blaze under control within about 20 minutes, according to SDFRD public affairs.

— City News Service

