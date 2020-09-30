Share This Article:

A swarm of earthquakes, the largest of which had a 4.9 magnitude, hit south of the Salton Sea in Imperial County on Wednesday afternoon, sending light shaking into San Diego County.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

In a two-and-a-half hour span, 45 earthquakes of at least a 3.0 magnitude struck near the tiny city of Westmorland, according to seismologist Lucy Jones.

The first quake, which had a 3.0 magnitude, struck at 4 p.m., and the 4.9 magnitude quake struck at 5:31 p.m., the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

“The swarm happening now south of the Salton Sea, near (Westmorland) is over 30 km south of the end of the San Andreas. It is in the Brawley seismic zone, a common source of swarms,” Jones tweeted.

Information about potential damage in the area was not immediately available.

— City News Service

Did You Feel Them? Swarm of 45 Earthquakes Hits South of Salton Sea was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: