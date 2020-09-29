Share This Article:

A motorist was killed when his car was struck by a trolley after he drove past a crossing gate in the Valencia Park area, police reported Tuesday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. Monday near the intersection of 60th Street and Imperial Avenue, east of Valencia Parkway, San Diego Police Officer John Buttle said.

A 22-year-old man was driving a Toyota Prius southbound on 60th Street toward Imperial Avenue when he drove past trolley crossing arms and was struck by an eastbound trolley, Buttle said. The impact pushed the vehicle about 100 feet down the tracks.

The victim, the only occupant of the Toyota, was pronounced dead at the scene, the officer said. The man’s name was withheld pending family notification.

— City News Service

Man Killed by Trolley After Driving Through Crossing Gate in Valencia Park was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: