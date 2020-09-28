Man Arrested in Suspected Midway-Area Homicide

Share This Article:

A suspect was behind bars Monday in connection with a homicide in the Midway area.

Zarchari Lamar Mock, 29, was arrested Friday, a day after the alleged slaying occurred in a commercial district just south of the Interstate 5/I-8 interchange, according to San Diego police.

Patrol officers responding to a report of an injured man in a parking lot in the 3700 block of Rosecrans Street found the 31-year-old victim suffering from severe trauma to his upper body shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday, Lt. Andra Brown said.

Medics took the man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has been withheld pending family notification.

Mock was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of murder and two counts of failing to register as a sex offender. He was being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Oct. 30.

Police have not released the cause of the victim’s death, any suspected motive or what led investigators to identify Mock as the suspect.

— City News Service

