Share This Article:

Six people face DUI charges Monday after being stopped by Escondido police during a planned operation.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The drivers were stopped during a DUI blitz Sunday by the Escondido Police Department.

“Driving under the influence is dangerous, illegal and puts a further strain on resources in the middle of a pandemic,” Escondido Police Chief Ed Varso said. “We are still out there and will not hesitate to stop drivers who drive impaired.”

Drivers charged with DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license, according to the department.

Lt. Scott Walters of the department’s Traffic Division said that impaired driving isn’t just about the amount of alcohol consumed, saying, “Some prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving.”

“Always follow directions for use and read warning labels about driving or operating heavy machinery, which includes driving a car,” Walters said.

Driving under the influence of marijuana was also illegal, he said.

— City News Service

6 Drivers Face DUI Charges Following Sunday Enforcement Blitz in Escondido was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: