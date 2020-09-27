Weather Service Issues Red Flag Warning for Mountains, Valleys

Share This Article:

A red flag warning for extreme fire danger from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday was issued Sunday by the National Weather Service office in San Diego.

Pockets of the mountains and valleys could experience gusts of 40 mph or higher in the windiest locations as the humidity drops into the 10% to 15% range, according to forecasters.

Weather officials said windy conditions are expected through Monday evening.

Another increase in wind will occur Tuesday morning, but will not be as strong.

Fires that develop will likely spread rapidly and outdoor burning is not recommended, according to the National Weather Service.

— City News Service

