Woman Shot to Death After Argument and Fight in Barrio Logan

A woman was shot to death Friday evening after an argument and fight in the Barrio Logan area of San Diego.

The shooting was reported at 9:08 p.m. at 2401 Harbor Drive, said San Diego Police Department Sgt. Clinton Leisz.

Paramedics took the woman to UC San Diego Medical Center where she died, Leisz said.

Witnesses told police an argument between two couples broke out at a pizza restaurant and escalated into a fight in the street before shots were later fired.

No one was in custody and no suspect information was available.

— From Staff and Wire Reports

