Woman, 36, Shot and Killed After Fight in Barrio Logan

A 36-year-old woman was shot and killed after a fight with a man and woman in the Barrio Logan neighborhood, police said Saturday.

Police dispatchers received a call just after 9 p.m. Friday about a woman who was shot, according to Lt. Andra Brown of the San Diego Police Department.

Officers found an unconscious woman on the sidewalk near a vehicle in the 2400 block of Harbor Drive. She had a gunshot wound to her torso and the officers provided first aid until San Diego Fire-Rescue Department personnel took over.

She was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center, where she died of her injuries at 9:45 p.m., police said.

The victim’s companion told homicide detectives he drove her to the Harbor Drive location after she was shot near a pizza restaurant in the 1000 block of Dewey Street, the lieutenant said.

The man told detectives that he and the victim were involved in a fight with a man and woman.

“After the fight ended and just as the victim was getting into her car, an unknown suspect shot the victim,” Brown said. The shooter was described as a possible Hispanic male in his mid-20s, 5-feet-8-inches tall with a medium build, wearing a light-colored shirt and dark pants.

The victim was identified, however her identity was not released. She is a resident of National City, Brown said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident was asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

–City News Service

