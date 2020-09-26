Share This Article:

The passenger of a white sedan got out and fired into a group of people gathered in the Barrio Logan area of San Diego critically wounding a man and wounding a woman in a leg, authorities said Saturday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

It happened at 11:43 p.m. Friday at 1900 Logan Ave., according to San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

The 47-year-old man “was shot in the side of his body,” Heims said. He was hospitalized in critical condition. The 47-year-old woman was shot in one thigh and her wound was not believed life-threatening, he said.

Gang detectives were investigating the shooting, Heims said.

–City News Service

Man, Woman Hit During Drive-by Gang Shooting in Barrio Logan was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: