San Diego Police Announce Friday Night DUI and License Checkpoint

The San Diego Police Department announced plans for a DUI and license checkpoint late Friday night at an undisclosed location in the city limits.

Officers will be stopping drivers between 10:30 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday to check for alcohol or marijuana impairment as well as proper licensing.

Checkpoints like this are regularly announced in advance because of what police says is “the deterrent effect of high-visibility enforcement using both DUI checkpoints and DUI saturation patrols.”

Police said the location would be chosen based on previous DUI accidents and arrests.

Those caught driving impaired can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to include jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes, license suspensions and other expenses that can exceed $10,000.

