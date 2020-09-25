Police Arrest 2 Teens, 1 Adult Following Spree of Local Armed Robberies

Share This Article:

Police announced three arrests Friday in connection with a spree of at least eight armed robberies in the San Diego area over the last week.

Three of them occurred within just a half-hour period in the early-morning hours of Sept. 18.

The events that led to the capture of the suspects, a woman, 20 and two minors, began about 2 a.m. last Friday when the El Cajon Police Department got a report of an armed robbery, Lt. Kevin MacArthur said.

Over the next 30 minutes or so, two other people reported being robbed at gunpoint in El Cajon. Two were victimized while using an ATM and the third while washing her vehicle at a self-serve carwash, MacArthur said.

Based on the victims’ descriptions, investigators identified the robber and determined that he had accomplices.

On Thursday, El Cajon police arrested two juveniles, ages 15 and 17, along with Kayla Marie Jones of San Diego. They withheld the names of the underage suspects because they are minors, though the older teen has a record.

“The 17-year-old suspect in the eight armed robberies was already on juvenile probation,” MacArthur said. “He was previously arrested in April … for stabbing two people and attempting to stab a third during a fight in Spring Valley.”

Investigators determined that a replica firearm was used during the crimes, according to police.

– City News Service

