Man Dies After Being Found Injured, Unconscious in Midway District Parking Lot

Homicide detectives Friday were investigating the death of a man who was found unconscious in a Midway District parking lot.

Dispatchers received a call around 10 p.m. Thursday from a person who reported finding the man in a parking lot in the 3700 block of Rosecrans Street, San Diego Police Lt. Andra Brown said.

Officers and paramedics responded to the scene and were directed to the 31-year-old victim, who had suffered trauma to his upper body, Brown said.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 10:38 p.m., the lieutenant said. His name was withheld pending family notification.

A witness saw a man running from the area where the victim was found, but no detailed suspect description was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to call SDPD’s homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

–City News Service

