Woman, 27, Sought in Stabbing of Her Father in Lakeside

A woman allegedly stabbed her father at his eastern San Diego County apartment Tuesday and then fled, prompting a law enforcement search by ground and air.

The domestic assault in the 12000 block of Woodside Avenue in Lakeside was reported about 9:40 a.m., according to San Diego Sheriff’s officials.

Paramedics took the victim, who was not immediately identified, to a hospital for treatment of an apparently non-life-threatening stab wound to his abdomen, Lt. William Amavisca said.

Deputies, including personnel aboard a sheriff’s patrol helicopter, searched the area for the 27-year-old suspect through the late morning. She remained at large as of 11:15 a.m., Amavisca said.

Administrators of several schools and daycare centers near the scene of the assault went into lockdown as a precaution as deputies tried to find the suspect.

