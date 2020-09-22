Train Hits Pedestrian in Oceanside

A man was rushed to a hospital Tuesday afternoon after being struck by a train on a stretch of rails near the Oceanside Pier, authorities reported.
The train hit the pedestrian off the 200 block of Mission Avenue about 2:40 p.m., according to sheriff’s officials.
It was not immediately clear how seriously the unidentified man was injured, Lt. William Amavisca said.
— City News Service
