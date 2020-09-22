One Killed in Traffic Crash in East County Highlands

A California Highway Patrol cruiser
A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

One person was killed Tuesday when a pickup truck crashed and overturned on a rural road northwest of Julian, authorities reported.

The accident occurred shortly before 2 p.m. in the 30200 block of state Route 78, near SR-79 in Santa Ysabel, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim wound up trapped in the damaged Ford F-250 and died at the scene, the CHP reported.

No other details about the accident were available.

— City News Service

