One Killed in Traffic Crash in East County Highlands

One person was killed Tuesday when a pickup truck crashed and overturned on a rural road northwest of Julian, authorities reported.

#DudlysIC in Santa Ysabel [update] Unfortunately the driver of the vehicle did not survive the incident. Units will remain at scene into the late afternoon, please drive with caution if in the area. pic.twitter.com/qHC5PfwQ1M — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) September 22, 2020

The accident occurred shortly before 2 p.m. in the 30200 block of state Route 78, near SR-79 in Santa Ysabel, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim wound up trapped in the damaged Ford F-250 and died at the scene, the CHP reported.

No other details about the accident were available.

— City News Service

