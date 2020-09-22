21-Year-Old Man Wounded in Afternoon Shooting in Mt. Hope Area

A 21-year-old man was wounded in the leg Monday afternoon in a shooting in the Mt. Hope area.
Police received a call of a man shot in the 4200 block of F Street, between 42nd and Toyne streets, about 2:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.
The victim was wounded in his upper left thigh and taken to a hospital in unknown condition, police said.
The man was uncooperative and would not provide any information about the shooter or the shooting, police said.
The name of the victim was not disclosed.
— City News Service
