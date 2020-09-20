Poway Auto Shop Destroyed in Two-Alarm Fire

Share This Article:

A fire Sunday morning destroyed an auto shop on Poway Road.

The blaze at Wow Auto Care at 12255 Poway Road was reported at 6:40 a.m. Sunday and it took about 50 minutes to put out the flames, said Poway Fire Department Battalion Chief Brian Mitchell. A second alarm was called for additional firefighters.

The garage side of the business was destroyed, along with some vehicles, but firefighters were able to salvage the adjacent business office, Mitchell said.

Firefighters were on scene for about five hours to mop up, Mitchell said. San Diego County Sheriff’s Department officers were investigating the cause of the fire.

— City News Service

