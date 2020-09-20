Share This Article:

A 48-year-old man riding a Kawasaki motorcycle was hospitalized Saturday with multiple major fractures after he ran into a Subaru sedan near San Diego State University.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The crash occurred in the 5000 block of Campanile Drive when a 20-year-old man driving a Subaru WXR pulled out of an alley in front of the motorcycle at 7:45 p.m. according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The motorcyclist had turned off Montezuma Road onto Campanile Drive just before the accident.

The driver of the Subaru was uninjured.

The police department’s traffic division is investigating the accident.

— City News Service

Kawasaki Rider Hospitalized After Hitting Sedan That Pulled Out of Alley Near SDSU was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: