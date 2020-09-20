Kawasaki Rider Hospitalized After Hitting Sedan That Pulled Out of Alley Near SDSU

Ambulance
An ambulance in San Diego. Photo by Megan Wood for inewsource

A 48-year-old man riding a Kawasaki motorcycle was hospitalized Saturday with multiple major fractures after he ran into a Subaru sedan near San Diego State University.

The crash occurred in the 5000 block of Campanile Drive when a 20-year-old man driving a Subaru WXR pulled out of an alley  in front of the motorcycle at 7:45 p.m. according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The motorcyclist had turned off Montezuma Road onto Campanile Drive just before the accident.

The driver of the Subaru was uninjured.

The police department’s traffic division is investigating the accident.

— City News Service

