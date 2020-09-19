Firefighters Remain on Patrol to Control 1,115-Acre Blaze at Camp Pendleton

Map from Camp Pendleton indicating X-Ray Impact Area, where fire grew to burn more than 1,000 acres. Photo credit: @MCIWPendletonCA, via Twitter

A vegetation fire broke out Saturday at Camp Pendleton Marine Base, growing from 220 to 1,115 acres by late evening.

Camp Pendleton Fire Department crews were working on containment at 5:08 p.m. but the forward rate of spread had been stopped, according to a tweet.

“It poses no threat to anything but smoke will be seen for the remainder of the day,” the tweet from the base said.

The fire is in the X-Ray impact area of the base.

– City News Service

