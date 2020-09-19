Firefighters Remain on Patrol to Control 1,115-Acre Blaze at Camp Pendleton

Share This Article:

A vegetation fire broke out Saturday at Camp Pendleton Marine Base, growing from 220 to 1,115 acres by late evening.

Camp Pendleton Fire Department crews were working on containment at 5:08 p.m. but the forward rate of spread had been stopped, according to a tweet.

“It poses no threat to anything but smoke will be seen for the remainder of the day,” the tweet from the base said.

The fire is in the X-Ray impact area of the base.

Update: Fire is currently at 1,115 acres within containment lines. CPFD is on scene, the fire is on patrol status throughout the evening.https://t.co/pNYQWPJVBA — Camp Pendleton (@MCIWPendletonCA) September 20, 2020

– City News Service

