Firefighters Remain on Patrol to Control 1,115-Acre Blaze at Camp Pendleton

A vegetation fire broke out Saturday at Camp Pendleton Marine Base, growing from 220 to 1,115 acres by late evening.
Camp Pendleton Fire Department crews were working on containment at 5:08 p.m. but the forward rate of spread had been stopped, according to a tweet.
“It poses no threat to anything but smoke will be seen for the remainder of the day,” the tweet from the base said.
The fire is in the X-Ray impact area of the base.
Update: Fire is currently at 1,115 acres within containment lines. CPFD is on scene, the fire is on patrol status throughout the evening.https://t.co/pNYQWPJVBA
— Camp Pendleton (@MCIWPendletonCA) September 20, 2020
– City News Service
