63-Year-Old Man Shot Repeatedly on Street in Southeast San Diego

Posted by on in | 1 View
Share This Article:
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmail
San Diego Police cruiser
A San Diego Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A 63-year-old man was hospitalized Saturday morning with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds sustained in a shooting in the Jamacha/Lomita neighborhood.

Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution

The shooting occurred in the 7900 block of Gribble Street at 4 p.m. Friday, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The victim got into a shouting match with the suspect, who pulled a gun and shot the man three times, Heims said.

A detailed description of the suspect was not available.

— City News Service

63-Year-Old Man Shot Repeatedly on Street in Southeast San Diego was last modified: September 19th, 2020 by Chris Jennewein

Follow Us:
Facebooktwitterrss