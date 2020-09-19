63-Year-Old Man Shot Repeatedly on Street in Southeast San Diego

A 63-year-old man was hospitalized Saturday morning with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds sustained in a shooting in the Jamacha/Lomita neighborhood.
The shooting occurred in the 7900 block of Gribble Street at 4 p.m. Friday, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.
The victim got into a shouting match with the suspect, who pulled a gun and shot the man three times, Heims said.
A detailed description of the suspect was not available.
— City News Service
