Man Fatally Shot Near Intersection in Talmadge Neighborhood

A 33-year-old man was fatally shot early this morning in the Talmadge area, police said.

The shooting was reported around 3:25 a.m. near the intersection of Euclid Avenue and El Cajon Boulevard, east of Interstate 15, San Diego police Lt. Matt Dobbs said.

Officers responded to the scene and found a 33-year-old man suffering from trauma to his upper body, Dobbs said. The victim, whose name was withheld pending family notification, was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

“It is very early in the investigation and little is known about the events leading up to the assault,” the lieutenant said. “Investigators are in the process of collecting evidence and interviewing potential witnesses.”

A vehicle, described only as small and dark, was seen leaving the area where the man was found, Dobbs said. No suspect description was immediately available.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call SDPD’s homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

Updated at 10:15 a.m. Sept. 18, 2020

— City News Service

