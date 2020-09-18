Man Arrested After Breaking Into San Diego Police Headquarters, Damaging Lobby

Share This Article:

A man was arrested Friday morning on suspicion of breaking into the lobby at the San Diego Police Department’s downtown headquarters and causing damage, police said.

Around 5:30 a.m., an officer heard noise coming from inside the building at 1401 Broadway and spotted a man tossing boxes around in the lobby and hitting objects with a large stick, San Diego Police Officer Sarah Foster said.

The lobby has been closed since March because of the coronavirus pandemic, Foster said.

Other officers responded and surrounded the lobby from the inside and outside as the man used the stick to smash glass doors, 10News reported. After some glass broke, officers ordered him to drop the object, then they fired less- lethal rounds at the man, who was struck and fell to the ground.

The man, whose name and age were not immediately available, was then arrested.

Police were reviewing surveillance footage to determine how the man got into the building, Foster said.

–City News Service

